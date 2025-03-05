



The delivery of the Cepyme 2024 awards of this year has become the first public act in which the president of that organization, Gerardo Cuerva, and that of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, who have shown The complex relationship they have … on account of the elections in the organization. They have done so in front of the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who has come to a Message crossing in those who asked him to look more at companies but with veiled statements. «For me today it would be easier today to take an allegedly institutional position, Tibia, condescending, ”said Cuerva. “There are those who think I would do better,” he said in reference to his clash with the CEOE. “But the institutional is not at odds with the responsible,” he said.

Cuerva has taken advantage of the act at the headquarters of Santander in Madrid, in which a good part of the directive of Cepyme and the employers were, to position themselves because «I am only here to defend and give voice to those who chose me, entrepreneurs who are far from economic centers And they seem to count little ». Another dart against what he considers to be a movement from the heights that wants to overthrow.

Just a few minutes later, from the same lectern, Garamendi has also insisted on the role of companies in social dialogue because “we defend their interests in all areas.” He has then apostilled: “But this must be done from the unit.” “We are all on the same ship.” «It is time to leave personal interests aside and do so with a view to height ». Three phrases that have sentenced their position about the internal crisis that both employers live.

The countenance of Cuerva and Garamendi during the event has suggested its confrontation the same morning in which it has been known who will be the candidate who disputes the presidency of Cepyme. This is Angela de Miguel, the president of the Valladolid Confederation of Entrepreneurs. He thus becomes the profile that Garmendi was looking for to snatch the presidency to Cuerva after asking him in recent months to get off the leadership of the organization.











