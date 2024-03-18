This Monday morning, authorities from the state of Morelos announced that They located human remains in a garden in the Tlaltenango neighborhood of the municipality of Cuernavaca, exactly at the intersection of Ávila Camacho and Compositores avenues.

The report indicates that the human remains were discovered wrapped in orange bags in a planter in the Cuernavaca park. However, local media indicated that the victim's lower extremities still need to be located.

The macabre discovery caused an intense mobilization by local authorities, including police and elements of the Mexican Army, who immediately cordoned off the area.

chilling message

Along with the bags containing the human remains, a cardboard was found with a written message, which adds an intriguing element to this case. The authorities are analyzing the content of the message in search of clues that may help clarify the crime and find those responsible.

The Morelos State Prosecutor's Office has assumed control of the investigation, in charge of collecting the first clues about this crime. However, no information about the victim has been released so far.

It is worth remembering that so far during the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), 181,774 intentional homicides have been recorded in Mexico, from December 1, 2018 to March 14, 2024, according to the report “MX: La War in Numbers”, prepared by T-ResearchMX.