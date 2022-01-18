J. MORENO Madrid Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 00:13



Season 22 of ‘Tell me how it happened’ aims to return to the essence of its first installments. TVE’s veteran fiction starts tomorrow, Thursday at 10:40 p.m. on La 1 with the reconciliation of Antonio (Imanol Arias) and Mercedes (Ana Duato), who go to Cuba to live their love intensely and return to live together while the The rest of the Alcántaras face their particular adventures of routine life. Some new chapters that focus on the year 1993 after the time jump that fiction gave last year to 2020 to show, in the first person, how the coronavirus pandemic was experienced in the San Genaro neighborhood and that also served to give a end to the patriarch of the most famous family on television.

“I am grateful that they have given an end to my character and that I can now show that a man can learn to relate, to recognize his family, to identify with his partner and stop being a big man to become just a man”, admits the actor Imanol Arias during the presentation of the series, who also acknowledges that Antonio Alcántara has helped him to know “what kind of person” he wants to be in real life. “The character has given me life,” he confesses.

For her part, the actress Ana Duato points out that, despite the fact that twenty years have passed since the start of production, “it is never too late to make a revolution and less in the relationship” with her husband. “They come with new codes and a way to move forward and grow together. The family changes,” he stresses.

In this context, the eldest daughter, Inés Alcántara, who gives life to the interpreter Irene Visedo, will continue to express her reunion with one of her first loves, Mike (played by William Miller), with whom she must live with the disease she suffers from: AIDS. . In addition, he will work with the film director Fernando Colomo and will also have to face the education of Oriol, his son, with ideas contrary to his mother.

Instead, Toni Alcántara continues “saving the insurmountable” as director of Informative Relations in Moncloa, with a dose of political ‘thriller’ in which the escape of the former director of the Civil Guard Luis Roldán will be recounted, and he will assume a harsh divorce with whom was his wife. “We are daring to take the character to the extreme. Let’s see what happens,” says actor Pablo Rivero.

no end in sight



Fiction will continue to feature in its new season María Galiana, who gets into the skin of grandmother Herminia, who will have to settle accounts with her past and a reunion with Cecilia (Kiti Mánver). For the Sevillian, ‘Cuéntame…’ has served as a lesson for the new generations. «I consider myself a pedagogue of the History of Spain through this fiction. There are many people who have been identified with any of our characters, and many young people who have discovered their elders through us, “he reveals.

Thus, Kiti Mánver points out that “it was impossible” to say “no” to joining a project “which is the history of our country and of television”: “There has been a lot of ease for work, a lot of creativity, they are very open and I think I’m going to really enjoy this intervention of mine in the series,” he says. He will also return to the neighborhood of San Genaro Paquita (Ana Arias), with great prominence for one of his daughters, Diana, who will live with the Alcántaras so that she can enter Madrid with the national gymnastics team.

A veteran production that will reach 400 episodes this season and an immediate end is not yet expected. “It is a milestone in the history of television in this country. There is no precedent. It is a pleasure for us to have it broadcast and we hope that it will continue to be the longest-running series on television for a long time », assures the director of RTVE Film and Fiction, José Pastor, about this fiction that will premiere a new header this year performed by the Raphael’s voice