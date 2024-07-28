Thursday night July 25th the news of a attempt against him teacher Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojedaturned on all the alarms in our Statebecause it is not just another case of violencelike the one this bad government has accustomed us to and normalized.

On this occasion, definitelyIt’s about a political crime that will have to be investigated and clarifiedis the loss of a great leaderhe homicide of the hope of many generations. It is not just a attemptit’s a murder and We demand justicewhich is already a general outcry.

Hector Cuen He was a brave man, committed to the university struggle, to the academy, to Sinaloa and Mexicoin addition to being the main representative of the PASalso became an elected federal deputy of the PRIthanks to the support provided in the most recent electoral process.

For this reason we demand that the federal authorities, especially the The Attorney General’s Office will take over the case of the coward murder of teacher Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda, Because we know very well that after the political persecution against him, the educational institution and some of its officials, the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office will not do its job.

In a single cry, with a lump in our throats, but with a strong voice and our heads held high, we demand justice for teacher Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, because where there is no justice, it is dangerous to be right or to think differently and this fact dissolves the reliability of a government that has always been attacking him.

From the Autonomous University of Sinaloafrom the Sinaloa Party and the Institutional RevolutionaryWe demand justice, because we know that in Sinaloa and throughout Mexico there will be peace, only when there is justice.

