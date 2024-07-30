Culiacan, Mexico.- Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” Guzmán, allegedly kidnapped his godfather Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in Culiacán last Thursday, after inviting him to a meeting with federal deputy-elect Héctor Melesio Cuén, who was murdered that same night.

“The meeting of “El Mayo” was supposed to be with Héctor Melesio Cuén, who had been Mayor of Culiacán and Rector of the University of Sinaloa,” revealed the CrashOut website yesterday, according to a report by British journalist Ioan Grillo and Mexican Juan Alberto Cedillo.

According to CrashOut, Zambada had come down from a hiding place in the mountains of Durango to the capital of Sinaloa a week earlier to be treated for cancer, and it was during those days that Guzmán López invited him to a meeting with Cuén.

A source told reporters that four of Zambada’s bodyguards are missing.

CrashOut even revealed that there were US agents in the Culiacán house when Zambada was kidnapped.

Yesterday, the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Cuén had asked Fausto Corrales Rodríguez, son of the former Rector of the UAS and current president of the Sinaloa Party, Víctor Antonio Corrales Burgueño, to take him last Thursday, July 25, to a meeting with “lawyers,” who never showed up.

“Both of them went to have breakfast in the Bacurimí area, and later went to the rural Condado de San Francisco, north of the city, since that was the place where the victim had agreed to meet with the lawyers,” said prosecutor Sara Quiñónez at a press conference.

Officially, the US reported that that same Thursday, Guzmán López and “El Mayo” had landed at 4:45 p.m. at an airport in Texas.

“They arrived at a farm where they waited for the lawyers, but they never showed up; at night, they returned.”

Later, at around 11:17 p.m., while they were filling up with gasoline in the town of La Presita, Cuén was killed with at least five shots. That day it was said that it was an alleged robbery.