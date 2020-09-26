There is no logic in handball: Cuenca came to León where they had never won, without a coach, suspended, and after a match disaster the week before against Granollers. Ademar, although Cadenas continuously warned that the team still does not work, was from the squad of the undefeated, It was all over this afternoon: he won the Cuenca team for the first time on the Ademar field, and this conceded the first defeat of the year: 28-32 (12-13), wide, clear and unappealable.

The truth is that Cuenca was better. Tough in defense, with a solid 6-0, he was only surpassed in the counterattack, of what the local team experienced, jerks, cutting rents, always in uncomfortable positions. Only when Leo Maciel was injured did it seem that Ademar could have options, but the goalkeeper returned at the end of the game and almost without moving, only by positioning, he stopped what was necessary for Ademar to forget about the reaction.

The goals of Dutra and Alves they had no reply. Samedo, with two exclusions in the first half, was not enough in the positional game for Ademar, Without Natan Suárez being able to be a decisive factor against his former companions from Cuenca