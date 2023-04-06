Thursday, April 6, 2023, 11:45





Farmers in the La Manchuela region of Cuenca have begun to organize night patrols to put an end to the wave of robberies that they have been suffering on their farms for weeks. The thieves have specialized in the theft of recently planted vines, plants that “do not cost much to get out of the ground,” explains Julio Garrido, one of the farmers affected by these thefts that the Civil Guard is investigating.

In some plots, 1,500 vines have been taken and in others up to 4,000, which means an economic disruption -each vine costs about one and a half euros- and opens up an uncertainty that is difficult for the farmer to resolve: whether or not to replant for fear of a new heist. Most of these vines have been subsidized with the vineyard restructuring projects of the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha with the aim of “improving the size and productive structure of wine farms, their agronomic modernization in terms of cost reduction and modernization, varietal regeneration and, therefore, the adaptation of the sector to the dynamic wine market”, they explain from the Ministry of Agriculture.

A program that these robberies are disrupting and that have pushed dozens of farmers in this region to keep watch at night “to notify the Civil Guard of any suspicious movement and to dissuade friends of others with our presence because it is impossible to place cameras in farms that are so large,” says viticulturist Pedro Garrido. The farmers suspect that the perpetrators of these robberies “traffick” their vineyards to move them to other lands “because they take the plants that are born and trellis material that is only used to plant them in another place.”