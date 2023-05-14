State Goverment The purchase of 1.8 million tons of corn will begin on Monday at a rate of 6,965 pesos per tonin order to successively acquire the rest of the production, which is one of the points of the problem that originated the disagreement of the producers that they have taken over the Pemex plants in Los Mochis, Guamúchil and Culiacán.

The initial production to buy is from the 13 thousand small producers from Sinaloa with 10 hectares. This is good news as an element to solve the problem of the producers. That is the effort that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya makes to unblock the conflict that has everyone in suspense.

He former Secretary of Health of Sinaloa Hector Melesio Cuen He came out to say that he is enduring the smear campaign. He said that the State Attorney General’s Office has not yet notified him of any legal process, but he is calm. “He who owes nothing, fears nothing,” he says. It points out that the accusations that have been registered in recent weeks violate the presumption of innocence with unfair attacks that led him to hire the firm, with a series of bail bond lies. Of course, when he was questioned about the invoice of 18 million pesos for the purchase of tortillas made by the UAS, he replied that he has not been a worker at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa for many years. “You will remember that I have clarified it on many occasions with you, that when I left as rector I requested a leave without pay.” For his part, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, reported that a Federal Judge denied the definitive suspension under the protection filed by Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, after he was indicted for unexplained enrichment. The state president denied that there is an arrest warrant against the leader of the PAS by the State.

The fact that seems to be campaigning is the municipal president of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez, who this Saturday May 13th went to the Cañadas neighborhood on the occasion of the meeting called ‘Dialogues for Well-being’. There the mayor received the requests, reports and needs of this sector, and promised to give them a prompt solution. It must be remembered that Gámez, godson of the Sinaloa governor, Rubén Rocha, was not elected by the citizens, by the State Congress, after being removed from office, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who is still facing litigation for alleged irregularities in the function public.

Altata residents complained about the interruption of drinking water service. Some residents were surprised by this cut. The Navolato Drinking Water and Sewerage Board published on its social networks that the service was suspended due to maintenance work on the Noche Buena I, Noche Buena II and III pumping systems, which affect Altata and Bachimeto. But that’s not all, the notice reported that maintenance work will continue on this day, so there will be no service. How late! Some were already wondering if it was not cut for non-payment to CFE. We will see.

