Why now? That was the question that surrounded the disarmament of the Municipal Police of Culiacán by the Ministry of National Defense. The official version is that it is an extraordinary review of the licenses for the use of weapons and the inspection of the weapons to detect possible irregularities. It is one of the powers of the Ministry of National Defense, and that is understandable. However, it is the moment in which it is carried out that has generated the most suspicions in public opinion. The withdrawal of the branches for verification occurs at a time when Culiacán is experiencing one of the most intense security crises of recent decades. The war between organized crime cartels has left around 80 homicides since Culiacán was plunged into the crime wave that has affected the economy and social, educational and cultural activity.

The evasive attitude towards security issues is earning the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, harsh criticism. As soon as any issue related to the insecurity that looms over the capital of Sinaloa is mentioned to him, the official takes flight. For example, what happened yesterday, when he did not have time to give a message to the citizens at the time when the disarming of the Municipal Police by the Sedena was revealed. Gámez Mendívil should remember that it is in times of uncertainty that he must be there for the citizens who trusted him when he went to ask for their vote.

Those who raised their voices to demand strong measures to restore peace to Culiacán were the representatives of the PRI and the PAN before the State Electoral Institute (IEES), Jesús Ricardo Salazar Leyva and Edgardo Burgos Marentes respectively. Both took advantage of the virtual session of the General Council of the IEES to criticize the response of the authorities to the wave of violence unleashed by the war between the criminal cartels. Burgos Marentes said that he regretted that this electoral body did not establish a position on the violent events before starting the session, and pretending that it is not happening is going on in Sinaloa. He said that the people of Culiacán are besieged in a terrible way by kidnappings, shootings, car theft and forced disappearances, and that it is very sad to see how every day on social networks, they are flooded with desperate people looking for their relatives, including missing children.

The insecurity crisis in Culiacán has an effect on all of Sinaloa, which is perceived as a state under siege due to crime. An example of this is the cancellation of the concert that Mexican music idol Luis Miguel was to give on Sunday in Mazatlán.

The mass held yesterday at the Sanctuary of the Sacred Heart in memory of Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda, the missing leader of the Sinaloa Party, two months after his murder, was very emotional. Although there were few militants in attendance, a sensitive tribute was made to remember the political ideals left by the former rector of the UAS. Among the speeches, the demand for justice for his death was heard, which has not been fully clarified and which remains a debt of the Attorney General’s Office to the people of Sinaloa.

