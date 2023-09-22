We have information that the president of the Sinaloense Party (PAS), Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, was seen entering the PRI CEN headquarters in Mexico City A couple of days ago, everything indicates that he opened negotiations with the national president of the tricolor, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno Cárdenas.

There are several sources that confirm that the leader of the PAS visited the PRI national and that it would be negotiating to take its structure to ally itself with the Broad Front for Mexico where the BREAD and PRD. It sounds logical, because there is a strong break with Morena and it no longer has open doors with those close to the former Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

What is very clear is that Hector Melesio Cuen I would be negotiating with the PRI national of ‘Alito’ Moreno to finalize an alliance for next year’s elections, the details are barely known to them, but the truth is that there has already been a rapprochement, surely candidacy agreements will be sought.

There are two important points to highlight and they will surely be on the negotiating table, first, the PAS It is a local party, it needs to ally itself with a national one to compete for federal positions; and second, the president of the PAS, Hector Melesio Cuen wants to be a candidate for Senate of the Republic. The questions are: will it be enough for him or will he negotiate another position?

In all scenarios, Hector Melesio Cuen I’m sure you prefer to go with him Wide Front what with Citizen movement where he is close to the national leader, Dante Delgadoso this is the other option for the Senate candidacy, but he knows that he has less chance of winning, there is third place in 2018.

In the event of an alliance between the PAS and the PRI in Sinaloa, swear that the confrontation with the government will escalate, even more so, the fact that he is going with the Frente Amplio por México will attract the attention of the National Palace and do not doubt that federal support will arrive especially on the issue of the UASso be very attentive.

Sinaloa. They had a lot of activity in the State Steering Committee of the PRIreceived the Secretary of Organization of the CEN of the PRI, Graciela Ortiz, who met with the PRI structure of Sinaloa, the state leadership and the 20 municipal committees were present, as well as the heads of their organizations. There was also a working meeting with state activists.

It is very possible that after the visit of the Secretary of National Organization, Graciela Ortiz, the leaders of the municipal Committees of Culiacán, Ahome and Mazatlán will already leave. We cannot reveal names, but there are important cadres who aspire, such as José Luis Arreola, Ramiro Garza, Graciela Inzunza, Flor Hernández and César Gerardo Lugo. Who will they be?

Outstanding. Those who attended the meeting with the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorin the National Palace were the Governor Rubén Rocha and the delegate of Federal Programs, Omar López. At the meeting they reviewed the national strategy to address the issue of security and the location of missing persons.

The event was led by President López Obrador and the secretaries Luisa María Alcalde of the Interior and Rosa Icela Rodríguez of Security, also attended by governors and servants of the nation and the delegates of Federal Programs, who agreed to accompany actions and policies of national transformation.

Political Memory. “He who climbs a ladder must begin with the first rung”: Walter Scott.

