Sara Bruna Quiñónez resigned yesterday as the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office after the FGR revealed irregularities in the case opened for the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén, who was killed the same day that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was taken to the United States.

The Governor of Sinaloa, the Morena member Rubén Rocha, emphasized that this decision was due to the observations of the FGR, which on Thursday exposed a series of contradictions in the expert reports carried out on the corpse of the former state Rector.

“I asked her, as a teammate, because it is not my place to ask,” said Rocha, “I have the authority to remove her, there are reasons in the Constitution for that, but I wanted to see it in a more harmonious way first, I spoke with her early on.”

-Did you advise him to do so? he was asked.

“Yes, that word could be said, but it was not asked for, it was advice,” the Governor replied.

“El Mayo” spread in a letter a week ago that Cuén was murdered on the same ranch in Culiacán where the drug lord was kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and not at a gas station as the state prosecutor’s office claimed, a version that the FGR questioned.

Zambada also said he was going to meet with Rocha at the ranch, which the Governor has denied, saying he left on a trip to California with his family on July 25.