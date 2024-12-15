12/15/2024



Updated at 9:58 p.m.





Real Betis won on their visit to the La Cerámica stadium to play against Villarreal (1-2), a match that was marked by the disastrous refereeing of Cuadra Fernández. The referee belonging to the Balearic committee, with the score at 0-1 thanks to Vitor Roque’s goal, did not hesitate to send off Chimy Ávila with a direct red card in a tackle in which the Argentine did not even touch Álex Baena. The VAR referee, Pizarro Gómez, also did not call the main coach to review the action on the screen on the field of play. Ángel Cuéllar gives his point of view about the match on the seventeenth day of LaLiga 24-25.