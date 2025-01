01/11/2025



Updated at 7:42 p.m.





Betis’ defeat against Valladolid by 1-0 in a match on the last day of the first round of LaLiga. The score was decided by a goal from Kike Pérez in the 58th minute. Former Betis footballer Ángel Cuéllar evaluates the match that took place this Saturday in Valladolid.