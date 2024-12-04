12/04/2024



Updated at 11:15 p.m.





He Betis He faced this Wednesday the Sant Andreu Barcelona in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The Veriblanco team managed to qualify for the next round by suffering more than expected. Ángel Cuéllar, former Betis player, shares with the readers of Al Final de la Palmera. on video, his vision of the match.