The draw at El Plantío is enough for both teams to consolidate their aspirations. Burgos, very far from the relegation places, could not close the gap with the promotion position and Sporting added to try not to have problems in the last days.

Martí’s team warned of their intentions in the third minute with a shot by Gaspar adjusted the post, but the locals picked up the rhythm of the game to dominate in the first twenty minutes. In minute 24 a header from Miguel, coming out of a corner, went wide. The visitors played from behind without much depth, while Burgos looked for their three forwards, Valcarce, Juanma and Malbasic, with long balls, but both defenses won the game to the forwards. Sporting waited for their opportunity on the counterattack and Djuka had it with a cross shot that almost surprised Caro. Burgos did not lose face in the match and four minutes later Sánchez López annulled a goal against Juanma for an offside that left no doubt.

In the second half, Burgos looked harder for the opposite goal, despite giving ground to the Asturian cons, who were always looking for the recently entered Aitor on the left wing. The play of the afternoon came in the 51st minute with a Valcarce’s powerful shot from outside the area to which Cuéllar responded with a great intervention to send the ball to corner. Martí’s men kept trying down the left wing and Villalba had a clear chance with a shot, after cutting the defender inside the box, which went wide to Caro’s right.

Burgos was the one who put more faith in their offensive actions in the last part of the match with a shot from Guillermo, another from Ernesto at close range in the rejection of a corner and in stoppage time, Alarcón had the opportunity to win the three points in dispute with a header.

The match was intense, despite the absence of goals and with a great atmosphere in the stands of El Plantío with the presence of two thousand Asturian followers. This tie consolidates Burgos as an alternative to promotion and serves Sporting to continue with its improved results.

Changes Aitor (56′, Jose Luis Rodriguez), Borja Lopez (62′, Juan Berrocal), William (68′, Malbasic), Alvaro Rodriguez (75′, Mumo), Undauger (75′, Raul Navarro), Ernesto (82′, Juanma), Roberto Alarcon (83′, Pablo Valcarce), Joseph Gragera (83′, Fran Villalba), Paul Perez (83′, Gaspar Campos)