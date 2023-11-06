This Sunday, Llaneros qualified for the B semi-annual final for Cúcuta Deportivo, by drawing as a visitor against Barranquilla at the Romelio Martínez stadium (0-0).

The result leaves the rojinegros as leaders of group B with 10 points, while those from Villavicencio are second with 8. Cúcuta has not played on this date of the quadrangular: their match was postponed due to the definition of the Colombia Cup semifinal, in which was eliminated after drawing 1-1 against Millonarios.

Cúcuta was left with the option of deciding to advance to the semiannual final on this same day. If you beat Atlético on Wednesday at General Santander, you will qualify with an early date.

On the other hand, if there is a draw or defeat for Cúcuta, everything will be decided on the last date, when the ‘motilones’ visit Llaneros. Those from Villavicencio would be finalists with a victory by any score.

It should be remembered that the winner of the semiannual final will have to face Patriotas, winner of the first semester, for the first promotion. The loser of the annual final will play against the first in the reclassification table. If it is the same team, it will go up to A.

Fortaleza is the leader of the year’s accumulated score, with 86 points, while Llaneros is second, with 81. Much further behind is Cúcuta Deportivo, with 73. All phases of the tournament count towards that classification.

Reclassification of the B. Llaneros was not only complicated by today’s 0-0 to qualify, but also for this plan B if it does not manage to be a finalist. pic.twitter.com/K6iyKk6QKO — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) November 6, 2023

In the other group, Fortaleza lost 3-0 against Leones in Itagüí on Saturday and missed the opportunity to qualify early for the final.

The people of Bogota are leaders thanks to the ‘invisible point’, that is, the prize that the B regulations give them for having finished in first place in the table of the round-robin phase. In case of a tie on points, that factor will always favor you.

Fortaleza and Leones will define the classification on the last date. The Bogota residents will close at Techo against Boca Juniors de Cali and the Antioqueños will finish as visitors, against Real Cartagena. La Dimayor has not yet announced the dates and times of the matches.

With equal results (both win, both tie or both lose), Fortaleza will be classified. Also if he wins and the Antioqueños do not, or if he draws and Leones loses.

Leones, on the other hand, is forced to win and Fortaleza does not do so, or to draw and the Bogota team lose, to go to the final.

SPORTS

More Sports news