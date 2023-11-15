Cúcuta Deportivo beat Fortaleza 1-0 this Tuesday, at the General Santander stadium, and comes ahead in the final match of the semester, seeking passage to the grand final of the promotion tournament.

Striker Jaime Peralta, in the 25th minute, scored the only goal of the game, which leaves the ‘motilones’ with a short lead, but an advantage, for the second leg that will be played on Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

The Bogotá team will have to win by two goals difference to advance to the final, or by one to force a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

It is worth remembering that, if they win the semiannual final, Fortaleza will already have its place in the first division of Colombian soccer assured. If they win the annual final against Patriotas, champion of the first semester, they return to A, but if they lose, they still rise as the best team in the reclassification.

Cúcuta, on the other hand, will have to overcome one more scale if it manages to maintain the advantage it gained this Tuesday. They will have to beat Patriotas to secure promotion.

If Cúcuta wins the semiannual final but loses the annual final, it will have to play a playoff against the best team of the year, which is, precisely, Fortaleza.

Llaneros is waiting, eliminated in the home runs. If Fortaleza wins the annual final, it could play in the play-off against Patriotas for being second in the reclassification.

