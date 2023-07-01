Insecurity and violence continue to overwhelm Cúcuta, the main Colombian city on the border with Venezuela, despite the expectations that the reopening of the crossings between the two countries and the normalization of relations had aroused. The capital of the convulsed department of Norte de Santander has registered a wave of twenty homicides in the last week, mostly due to settling scores in a dispute between criminal groups that keeps civil society and human rights defenders on alert. . Local authorities demand a greater presence of the national government of Gustavo Petro.

So far this year there have been 165 murders in the department, of which 128 occurred in the capital –35 of them in 30 days. “Cúcuta is very vulnerable due to our border condition, we have a presence in our territory of a pendular population of more than 68,000 people a day who cross the border and we do not have the collaboration of Venezuela”, lamented the mayor Jairo Yáñez this Thursday after a safety tip. “The border area requires greater attention from the Government,” he claimed. From the Council they have asked the president to decree a social emergency in the face of the public order situation.

The city is shocked by a crisis that is due to a combination of factors. “There are no strategies, no operability, or technological help to deal with crime in the midst of a growing mafias dispute,” laments Estefanía Colmenares, the director of the local newspaper. The opinion. In a year of regional elections, to the disputes over micro-trafficking in several communes and extortion in different areas of the city, we must add that the homicides are recorded on cameras and this arouses the security fervor of the candidates who seek to position themselves. The people of Cucuta elect the successor to Mayor Yáñez in October in a race in which no favorite has yet emerged.

No other place in Colombia experiences relations with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with such intensity, nor has it suffered so much from the successive crises. “Gradual normalization” has been one of the main focuses of the new Colombian diplomacy. Cargo transit through the Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander binational bridges has been restored since September, while the symbolic Tienditas bridge, a modern infrastructure renamed Atanasio Girardot, began this 2023 clear for the passage of vehicles, as it had never been dwarves. The Venezuelan authorities withdrew the containers crossed by soldiers loyal to Chavismo at the height of the little cold war that the two countries intend to put behind them since Petro came to power almost a year ago.

The relief in Cúcuta, at least on the security front, has not yet been felt. The more than 2,200 kilometers of border line are porous, full of informal routes through which all kinds of contraband have historically flowed. Despite the reopening of the bridges, the clandestine border and the flow along the trails are still imposed. Crime has not yielded to legality. “It is a dynamic that is taking place in the absence of the Colombian State and a clear agreement on security between the Colombian and Venezuelan authorities. There is a lack of coordination,” says Ronal Rodríguez, a researcher at the Observatory of Venezuela at the Universidad del Rosario.

Cúcuta has been the epicenter of episodes of violence that preceded Petro’s rise to power for a long time. In mid-2021, a car bomb exploded in an army brigade, with dozens of injuries but no fatalities, and it was also in those days that the helicopter in which then-President Iván Duque was traveling received a burst from a rifle. In December of that same year, other early-morning explosions at the Camilo Daza airport caused the death of three people, two policemen and the man who was transporting the explosives.

In addition to the binational turmoil, Norte de Santander is one of the places hardest hit by the armed conflict of more than half a century that Colombia has sought to leave behind since it signed a peace agreement with the extinct FARC guerrilla at the end of 2016. The department is home to the Catatumbo region, with one of the highest concentrations of coca leaf crops in the country. The dissidents of the FARC, the National Liberation Army –the last guerrilla in arms– or the gang known as the Tren de Aragua are part of the disorderly archipelago of criminal groups that operate in the area, fight for illegal rents and have sown the capsize

