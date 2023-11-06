You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cúcuta fans.
The Bogotá team qualified for the final of the Colombia Cup.
OF
Millionaires This Sunday, October 5, they eliminated Cúcuta Deportivo and qualified for the final of the Colombia Cup, which they will play against Atlético Nacional.
The General Santander stadium was packed with motilón fans who hoped their team would come back in the series.
At the end of the game, a group of fans entered the field with the purpose of attacking the Millonarios players.
In videos published on social networks you can see the moment in which the local fans begin to enter the field, so there were moments of tension.
So much so that Millonarios reported that statements could not be made to the press for safety reasons for their players.
“Millonarios FC informs that because there are no security guarantees for our team, Andrés Llinas did not carry out the Man of the Match interview for Win Sports at the General Santander stadium,” the club says on its X account.
SPORTS
OF
