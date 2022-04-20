Cúcuta Deportivo is back in Colombian football: it’s official

In the extraordinary assembly of Dimayor that took place this Wednesday, it was determined that Cúcuta Deportivo will be back in Colombian professional football, after being disaffiliated in December 2020 due to its administrative crisis.

Cúcuta, whose new president is Eduardo Silva, and which continues to be owned by Augusto Cadena, competes again, after advancing his process to recover his sporting life, with the approval of Dimayor.

The assembly determined that the red and black club will be part of the second division of Colombian soccer. His return will be from June this year.

