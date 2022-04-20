Thursday, April 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cúcuta Deportivo is back in Colombian football: it’s official

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Cucuta Sports

Cucuta Sports

Photo:

Efrain Patiño

The Motilón team will be in the second division of local football.

In the extraordinary assembly of Dimayor that took place this Wednesday, it was determined that Cúcuta Deportivo will be back in Colombian professional football, after being disaffiliated in December 2020 due to its administrative crisis.

Cúcuta, whose new president is Eduardo Silva, and which continues to be owned by Augusto Cadena, competes again, after advancing his process to recover his sporting life, with the approval of Dimayor.

The assembly determined that the red and black club will be part of the second division of Colombian soccer. His return will be from June this year.

(We recommend: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cúcuta #Deportivo #Colombian #football #official

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Real Madrid missed two penalties, but caresses the title of the Spanish League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.