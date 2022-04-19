Cúcuta Deportivo counts the hours to know the final decision regarding its future in Colombian soccer. This Wednesday, in an extraordinary assembly of the Dimayor, the professional clubs will meet to discuss the situation of the Motilón club.

Cúcuta, whose new president is Eduardo Silva, but who is still owned by Augusto Cadena, is close to competing again, after the crisis that led him to lose sports recognition and be disaffiliated from Dimayor.

After advancing its legal process to recover its sporting life, the club now only waits for Dimayor to give it the go-ahead to be able to compete.

In the last ordinary meeting in March, it was decided to postpone the determination regarding the situation of Cúcuta Deportivo. “The 35 clubs affiliated with DIMAYOR took this position, due to the absence of a registered administrative body of Cúcuta Deportivo FC before the respective Chamber of Commerce,” Dimayor explained that day.

Key day for Cúcuta

Well, the date set to finish this assembly is this Wednesday afternoon, and in it the only theme will be precisely Cúcuta. Several things will be decided, on the one hand, the very safe acceptance of Cúcuta as a member again.

However, the discussion will continue around the request made by the club to receive the money that it stopped receiving during the time of its disaffiliation, and that correspond to income from TV rights.

On the other hand, the clubs will have to decide if Cúcuta returns in category A or should do so from B. The general atmosphere is that it should do so from the second division.

The Cucuta case

On October 29, 2020, the Ministry of Sports suspended Cúcuta’s sports recognition, due to constant breaches in labor matters. On November 11, the Superintendency of Companies ordered the liquidation of the club.

They had given him an artificial respirator, authorizing him to function for four more months. However, Dimayor hit him the same day, on November 25, by disaffiliating him. The league was lame, with 19 clubs.

More than a year later, the mayor of Cúcuta, Jairo Yáñez, announced that the reorganization of the debt had been achieved, and then Dimayor called a meeting on March 16 to decide on readmission.

