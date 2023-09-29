Marc Cucurella promised himself to Manchester City last summer. Pep Guardiola wanted him for his defense, but Brighton had set a price, at least 58 million euros, and didn’t move from there even when the Spaniard asked to be sold in mid-July. City backed out, convinced that he wasn’t worth more than 35 million, and then Chelsea came forward for Cucurella. Except that Stamford Bridge, instead of a dream, turned into a nightmare for the Spaniard. A year after that transfer, which ultimately went through for 70 million euros (then the record transfer for the seagulls), Cucurella is a sort of mysterious object at Chelsea, one of the many reminders that spending a lot in football is not synonymous with winning . One of the many bad investments of the new US ownership.