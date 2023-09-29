The Spaniard will have his last chance on Monday, in the derby against Fulham: he will have to prove at the last minute that it wasn’t a mistake and that he can make the difference at Stamford Bridge
Marc Cucurella promised himself to Manchester City last summer. Pep Guardiola wanted him for his defense, but Brighton had set a price, at least 58 million euros, and didn’t move from there even when the Spaniard asked to be sold in mid-July. City backed out, convinced that he wasn’t worth more than 35 million, and then Chelsea came forward for Cucurella. Except that Stamford Bridge, instead of a dream, turned into a nightmare for the Spaniard. A year after that transfer, which ultimately went through for 70 million euros (then the record transfer for the seagulls), Cucurella is a sort of mysterious object at Chelsea, one of the many reminders that spending a lot in football is not synonymous with winning . One of the many bad investments of the new US ownership.
