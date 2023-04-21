The body of a young human has a proportional amount of water similar to that of a cucumber. In a way, we can say that people are walking cucumbers with anxiety, and over time, if we’re not careful, that anxiety turns us sour.

Without water there is no life or possible way to dissolve that anguish to make it lighter, without juices or salivation food passes through the throat like a chimney sweep’s brush through a chimney. This is why we populate a blue planet and not a red one, and it is difficult for cucumbers and optimism of any kind to grow in a landscape without water. In Catalonia we are in the longest period of drought since 1905, the year in which the records began; this is more than 30 months without seeing significant rain. In some parts of Spain not a single drop has fallen for more than 100 days, and in a large part of the country this year not a single grain of cereal will be able to be harvested. In professional kitchens the environment is so dry that the sparks that the transparent film hits when unrolling it resemble those of Son Goku transforming into a Super Saiyan.

I have been reading about the drought for weeks and I have not been able to find a single optimistic view on the subject. My theory does not fail: without water, we are little cucumbers prisoners of anxiety. bitter. And far from trying to trivialize about the tribulations or ominous prospects of the field sector, of farmers and ranchers, a union that is having a really bad time, I do believe that we are thirsty for, apart from water, alternative stories, fables , visions that offer possibilities beyond climatic catastrophism, ecological collapse, self-hatred, or the manifestos in favor of the general fertility strike and the extinction of the human species.

From end-of-the-Anthropocene advocates brandishing the myriad ways humanity has been unequivocally bad for the planet and nearly every other living thing on it, to Silicon Valley techno-utopia zealots prophesying the melding of the human spirit. with the machines until transcending humanity in the form of cyborgs computer-enhanced immortals: these days it’s easier to read about all this than it is about exciting proposals.

And the kitchen comes to mind, and I smile.

I go into a bar to have a coffee, out of the corner of my eye I see the cover of some sports newspaper with a headline in bold letters that says “Drought”, in reference to the lack of goals that is leading Barça to the hole, and in In my imagination, soccer fields and large sports stadiums rise up like gigantic bouncy castles —which together with any facility for the practice of federated sports are the only green areas with irrigation permits right now— turned into magnificent fields of turnips watered by sprinklers. I see rows of cucumbers, peppers and tomato plants tied to clothes lines stretched from goal to goal, colorful mosaics brimming with bumblebees, butterflies and birds, being worked on by all those who until now watched the matches from the stands or from the comfort of their own from their house. Like the fruits of an inverted confiscation, becoming a kind of communal orchards, everyone’s land and no one’s land, these urban oases would be cared for in shifts of an hour or an hour and a half a week in exchange for a basket of ingredients to cook gazpachos. , salmorejos, salads and refreshing ensaladillas of all kinds and conditions.

In my sort of Marxist-ecological-festive-culinary utopia, the irrigation water for the plots would be the cooking water for the domestic vegetables. Gelatinous and nutritious broth resulting from boiling chickpeas, lentils and beans, carried on their backs into the same cooking pots by cooks from all the houses, from all the neighborhoods, forming threads through the streets like columns of flickering ants; because we would have understood, too, that the technological dystopia siliconvalleyana It cannot be applied without going hand in hand with a highly technical agri-food monopoly and only within the reach of large corporations with sufficient financial muscle. Food sovereignty is fried in the bottom of the pans and in front of plasticized blister packs with microwave reheating instructions.

I observe the inevitability of the great forest fires, crouching around the corner, expectant, waiting to jump on stage at the first cigarette butt thrown disdainfully from the window of a car, and I see us admiring and rediscovering the white steppe, the cistus albidus!, who whispers in our ears and reminds us that there is always something good, no matter how small or how small it may seem, behind a catastrophe. This plant with its little pink flowers, with its kind of self-destructive instinct, produces very aromatic and highly flammable substances and resins while at the same time it manufactures and leaves very hard and resistant seeds stored in the ground. A lover of sunny landscapes, when the field is devastated by a forest fire, her individuals burn to death along with all her competitors, pines, holm oaks, oaks and other shrubs taller than her and that until then blocked the sun and prevented her from prospering. . Once the flames are extinguished, its fire-resistant seeds germinate, sprout and rise up like queens of the Mediterranean steppes. Its traditional uses are varied and curious and include being both a great anti-inflammatory and a substitute for tobacco: its leaves are dried, toasted, carved and, mixed with barbecue, rolled to fill cigarettes; its dried leaves and stems have served for generations as a scouring pad to wash pots.

Sooner or later it will rain. And it will rain badly, and all of a sudden, and it will take everything away like the storm Gloria took highways, bridges and roads three years ago. But it will rain. And in the meantime, we need to know that, one way or another, we’ll get through it.

While I was writing this column, four drops have fallen.