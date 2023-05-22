Pepino is a comedic actor who has gained great popularity for his unique charisma to make audiences laugh. He made the great leap from improvised shows on the street to TV sets, thanks to the also comedian Jorge Benavides. In addition, he has become known for being the brand new replacement for Dayanita after she had some conflicts with the popular ‘JB’.

Due to the fame he has gained, more and more Pepino fans are encouraged to learn about his story. It was learned that his real name is Kille Gonzales Rodríguez and that he was 34 years old. However, in the latest broadcast of the comedy show “JB on ATV”, he publicly revealed his foreign roots.

From which country does the comedian Pepino have ancestry?

The comic actor Pepino participated in the sketch “The value of the vegetables” in the recent edition of “JB en ATV”. In said segment, he was asked the question of whether he was from Iquitos. Given this, the comedian who replaced Dayanita was confused; however, he answered yes.

Given this, Beto Tortiz, played by Alfredo Benavides, asked him why he was doubting his origins so much, to which Pepino replied: “I didn’t know how to answer. What happens is that my mother is from Iquitos, my dad is from the border of Peru with Ecuador. So, when the two of them meet, I’m in the middle, I don’t know where I’m from naturally.”

In this way, Beto Tortiz asked him if he was Peruvian-Ecuadorian, to which Pepino replied in the affirmative that he was. Therefore, it could be said that he has roots in that country in the north of Peru. Likewise, he made it known that his father was engaged in fishing.

Likewise, he commented on him in a recent interview for La República that his father was the one who inspired him to dedicate himself to comedy, since he was characterized by being very cheerful.

“My father. He is a very happy person with his family, with the neighbors. Through the towns of Iquitos, my father will be remembered as a comedian, as the funniest neighbor they have ever met, who was never in a fight with the neighbor or an argument (…)”.

