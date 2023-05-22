It is a charm! kille gonzalezknown in the entertainment environment as Pepino, has stolen the hearts of all viewers with his entry into “JB on ATVs”. His grace, sympathy and humility have meant that, in this short time on the screen, he is becoming one of the favorite characters on the show. This has been recognized by Magaly Medina, who did not hesitate to praise him and highlight his great talent in the world of comedy. For this reason, the production of her program made him a whole report in which he recounts some passages from the life of this artist.

This interview moved the charismatic Cucumber and, through tears, he thanked ‘Urraca’ for having had the detail of exposing his talent on his program.

What did Pepino say about the report that Magaly Medina showed?

In the report, Pepino appeared very excited when talking about his job and sharing the dreams he has had since he was a child. Likewise, he was happy to have had a place in the program and dedicated a few words to the ATV driver.

“Since I was a child I have had a purpose to be great, I had the goal. I have always dreamed of an audience, in my dreams, always with people around me on stage. That’s why I said someday… that’s why I’m here. In my dreams he would say, ‘I’m going to be successful,’” she commented.

“Thank you, Magaly, for the interview. I admire you a lot, little girl, success in everything, ”he said, quite moved.

How did Pepino react after meeting Jorge Benavides?

was the same Cucumberwho revealed that he was nervous when he saw Jorge Benavides in person. “Mr. Benavides approached me, he greeted. That was impressive, and so as not to ‘wrist’ anymore I told him: ‘Lord, I want to cry’. And I put my head on his shoulder, he replied: ‘No, calm down,’ “he pointed to the Trome medium.

“Then, like the ‘Charapita’ I answered: ‘I’m not crying, it’s a joke’. He looked at me and said: ‘See this with…’ And we laughed our heads off,” added the new talent of “JB on ATV”.

Pepino is part of “JB en ATV” and “La casa de la comedia”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Cucumber

Why does the comedian call himself ‘Pepino’?

In the most recent edition of “The value of vegetables”, in which ‘Cucumber’ he was the protagonist. The comedian was encouraged to tell some details about his past, including the reason for his peculiar nickname. “In the jungle, there is a fruit, a striped cucumber. It was my favorite fruit. My dad planted it a lot on the farm. He always ate it. Since football is played there without polo, I have a spot and my friends said that I had a cucumber on my belly“he explained.

