Karla Victoria Rodriguez

Guadalajara / 06.22.2021 20:20:59

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are different types of distractors that can alter driving, however, Distraction caused by the use of mobile phones is a growing concern in the field of road safetySince those who drive under these conditions are four times more likely to be involved in an accident.

Likewise, academics and researchers from the University Center of Health Sciences (CUCS) of the UdeG, stressed that the use of cell phones while driving represents 30 percent of road accidents, since, according to studies carried out, they reveal that spending time on the screen of a mobile device generates an attention deficit, affecting reaction speed when braking, for traffic signals and maintaining the correct distances.

“Studies clearly show that using a cell phone while driving is equivalent to driving while intoxicated, even five minutes after hanging up, the risk is still high,” said Dr. Alfredo de Jesús Celis de la Rosa, who He is a researcher and coordinator of the CUCS doctorate in Public Health Sciences.

Of the ways to drive with a cell phone, the most serious, the most risky, is to put the cell phone to your ear, but even using the handsfree also implies a high risk maybe not as high as wanting to dial the cell phone but it really is still high.

“First, to know that even though many people believe that we can pay attention to many stimuli at the same time, the truth is that the studies that have been done indicate that this is not the case, they indicate that people cannot pay full attention to different stimuli” , commented the teacher Juan Bernardo López Cuellar, social psychologist of the CUCS.

In addition to the issue, they explained that drivers should not be demonized only, since pedestrians must also have the responsibility and road culture of being vigilant when crossing the street.

“The pedestrian can also be writing or calling by cell phone and that is another reason for an accident, this in truth almost any reason that you get distracted while you are driving or walking on public roads can be associated with a greater number of traffic accidents”, he mentioned Celis de la Rosa.

Finally they added that it is very important that the entire population; not only drivers, have a road culture, since it is essential that all of us who make up the mobility pyramid follow the rules implemented by the Secretariat and thus reduce the number of road accidents, although it is well known that cell phone use is among the first five causes.

