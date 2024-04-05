In the world of cinema, the horror genre always finds ways to reinvent itself and surprise its audience. This year, one of the most anticipated proposals is 'Cuckoo', a film that promises not only chills, but also an involving plot and memorable performances. Directed by Tilman Singerthis film is emerging as one of the most outstanding in its class for 2024.

The excitement grows with every detail that is revealed about 'Cuckoo'. With a trailer that has already captured the attention of horror fans and a cast headed by the talented Hunter Schafer, the film is positioned as an unmissable cinematographic event. Below, we break down everything you need to know about this promising work of the seventh art.

Watch HERE the trailer for 'Cuckoo', the horror film

What is 'Cuckoo', the horror movie, about?

'Cuckoo' immerses us in an atmosphere of psychological terror and suspense. The plot revolves around Gretchen, a young woman played by Hunter Schaferwho finds herself involved in a series of strange and disturbing events. Set in the German Alps, the production explores dark family secrets and human experiments that promise to keep the viewer on the edge of their seat.

When is 'Cuckoo' the movie released?

The premiere of 'Cuckoo' It is palpable. Horror movie fans will mark their calendars for July 18 as the release date in Germany, while in the United States they will be able to enjoy it starting August 9. It is expected that it will be released in theaters for Latin America on the same date..

Who is Hunter Schafer?

Hunter Schafer She has established herself as one of the most promising actresses of her generation. She is known for her role in the series 'Euphoria', She has demonstrated her ability to play complex and nuanced characters. In 'Cuckoo', she assumes the leading role, so her performance will be key to the film's impact.

Hunter Schafer in 'Cuckoo'. Photo: Mubi

What other film has the director of 'Cuckoo' made?

Tilman SingerDirector of 'Cuckoo', is no stranger to the horror genre. Previously, he directed 'Luz', a film that received praise for its innovative approach and haunting atmosphere.

With 'Cuckoo', Singer seeks to consolidate his position as one of the most interesting directors on the contemporary horror scene.

Cast of 'Cuckoo', the movie

In addition to Hunter Schaferthe cast of 'Cuckoo' has notable names such as Daniel Stevens and Jessica Henwick, among others. Each actor brings their own talent to create an immersive and memorable cinematic experience. The chemistry between the cast members and Singer's direction promise to make 'Cuckoo' an unforgettable film in the horror genre.