Brunello Cucinelli, the end of the year expects revenues to grow by 25%

Net revenues to 642 million, an increase of 27.7% on 2021, the reta channelthe increase of 43.2% and the American market which scores a jump of 45%: Brunello Cucinellithe Italian fashion house led by the entrepreneur of the same name, stores the first nine months of the year in positive territory, aiming for a revenue collection 2022 up by 25% on 2021.

To tow the revenue they are all geographical areas, but in particular the Americas with + 45%, followed by Asia with + 22.6% and Europe with + 21.6%. The list is closed by Italy, which holds up the post-pandemic blow and brings home a double-digit growth: + 10.2%. The important results in the retail channel also stood out, up by 43.2%. Wholesale is also doing well, up by 10.5%.

“THE results of these nine months of the year 2022 are really gorgeous: we are in fact obtaining great results from the image that the brand represents in the world for its style, for the way of working and for the humanistic conception of the business, and they make us think of a prodigious end of the year, with a growth in turnover close to 25% “, he declared Brunello Cucinelliexecutive president and creative director of the fashion house, adding that “the collection of orders for Spring-Summer Men-Women 2023 has been excellent, both in terms of image and quantity. All this makes us imagine a 2023 with a solid growth of 10%“.

“We continue to support our great project for a great future: universal working conditions for the human being”, the founder of the maison continues, “there is no doubt that having the full production and commercial structures, having not fired anyone during the last two years, it allows us to cope with the important quantity of goods required by the market where, in general, demand exceeds supply. The weakness of the Euro and the short supply chains are rewarding not only us but the whole manufacturing sector of Italian prestigedemonstrating how strong our welfare state is “.

