Cucinelli praises the Meloni government: “Fascinated by my Italy, we are the seventh power in the world”

Georgie Melons It also gathers support on the left. Brunello Cucinellithe king of cashmere, has never denied his “socialist culture“, but questioned about the current one’s work government center-right Cucinelli praises Meloni and the executive’s action. “I believe – says the entrepreneur to Il Giornale – that we are perhaps one of the best welfare states in the worldwe are large manufacturers, with 0.7% of the population we are the seventh power in the world, we have 7% unemployment. I am fascinated by my Italy and the world that is coming, with AI and everything.”

“The Meloni government – Cucinelli continues to Il Giornale – I promote it for sure. I want to live as an Italian, I want to collaborate with my government, whoever it is and at any time”. Finally he assured that he wanted to “be an Italian company, which pay taxes in Italy for my children and grandchildren and for those who come after them. We are a beautiful nation”. This is certainly a non-partisan position considering that Cucinelli has repeatedly claimed his sympathies for the left. “I I’m very positive” on the European situation “and I am very positive for our Italy“, concluded Cucinelli.