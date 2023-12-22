Cucinelli, from farmer to billionaire. The old life of the stylist

The protagonist who this year records a turnover exceeding one billion euros comes from a rural reality, the authentic and ancient one, characterized by genuine beauty but also by difficult living conditions. During his childhood, he worked in the fields in a house without modern comforts, without hot water or electricity. In the interview granted to Daily fact, Brunello Cucinelli reveals details of his life and his peasant roots.

Recently awarded the 2023 Fashion Designer Award in China and the prestigious Neiman Marcus Fashion Award in Paris, Cucinelli was also the subject of celebration in Milan, with the entry of his company in Ftse Mib, the main stock index. However, rather than focusing on luxury, cashmere and business, Cucinelli prefers to discuss philosophy and life, especially the well-being of workers in his companies, where they earn on average 20% more than others.

Born into a family of sharecroppers, Cucinelli he tells of a past in which his family gave over half of the harvest to the owner. With a non-existent contract, the family lived under the threat of being fired any day. Their life was hard, heated also thanks to the heat of the animals in the stable and with the use of leaves from vines and olive trees during the winter.

The peasant past of Cucinelli, characterized by sacrifice and humility, influenced many of his life choices. From being a young farmer to working in a factory, his desire was to escape rural life and become a worker with a steady salary. A dream realized when his family moved to Perugia, opening new horizons.

His education, although not complete in Engineering, was enriched by the university of life, especially in the bar, where he discussed philosophy and other topics with friends who attended classical and scientific high school. Her interest in philosophy began with her reading of Kant, which led to the discovery of the Greek philosophers.

Today, Cucinelli claims to believe in “humanistic capitalism“, arguing that profits should be ethical, dignified And moral. In his companies, he abolished the distinctions between employee and worker contracts, aiming to guarantee equality and dignity in the workplace. Contrary to theories that emphasize lower wages for higher profits, Cucinelli believes that employee happiness leads to better work.

In the political landscape, Cucinelli it has a socialist past, then republican and now it is placed in the Democratic party (PD). Compared to figures like Elly Schlein, finds her less contemporary than Obama. Expresses appreciation for Giorgia Meloniconsiders it more center-right than right-wing, and has a good opinion of Giuseppe Conteimpressed by his dexterity in the game of football.

Cucinelli highlights the importance of a human approach in business too, with offices limiting responding to emails after 5.30pm, promoting human as well as environmental sustainability. His vision of ethical capitalism and his dedication to dignity in the workplace have brought him success and international recognition, while his restored village in Solomeo has become a place of inspiration for many young people.

