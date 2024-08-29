Brunello Cucinelli, excellent first semester. The accounts of the fashion house

Great news for the famous fashion house Brunello Cucinelli. The results of the first half of the year are shining and a further 10% growth is expected for 2025. This is a net profit of 66.1 million eurosup 31.1% compared to the same period last year, “sterilized by the effects of an extraordinary capital gain”. revenues amount to 620.7 million euros“with excellent sales results growing by +14.1% at current exchange rates (+14.7% at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2023”. Ebit is equal to 104.6 million eurosup +19.3% compared to 87.7 million euros at 30 June 2023, with a margin of 16.9%, up from 16.1% at 30 June 2023. The investments amount to 44.8 million compared to 34.9 million as of June 30, 2023), “part of the important plan that will support” the “growth project and guarantee the production capacity for the next decade“.

The group reports this in a note, which plans to “confirm a good growth in revenues expected for 2024 around +10%” thanks to the “excellent brand health” and “very interesting sales that we are bringing back to the boutiques”. Furthermore “the beautiful Spring Summer 2025 sales campaigns, now concluded for men and about to conclude for women, reinforce the forecast of a equally beautiful growth for 2025, around +10%, with the aim of doubling revenues by 2030″. “We closed the first half of this 2024 with particularly good results. Excellent salespositive and balanced profits, brilliant brand health and very positive comments on our product offering. We closed the 2024 summer sales very well and started the winter ones very well”, he commented Brunello Cucinelliexecutive president and creative director of the fashion house.