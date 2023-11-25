The Columbus Crew, led by the Colombian Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez and the Uruguayan Diego Rossi, beat Orlando City 0-2 in extra time this Saturday and qualified for the final of the MLS Eastern Conference.

A goal from the American Christian Ramírez in extra time and another from ‘Cucho’, already in the last minutes and with Orlando City desperate, gave the pass to the

Columbus Crew, which was third in the East in the regular season.

Orlando City, however, was eliminated, finishing second in that same conference with Colombian coach Óscar Pareja and Uruguayan attacker Facundo Torres as references.

The Columbus Crew will play for a place in the MLS Cup final against the winner of the duel between the Cincinnati (first in the East) and the Philadelphia Union (fourth).



The first semifinal of the East, which was played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, was marked for part and a half by equality and without any team being able to convert their chances. However, the situation changed radically in the 77th minute when Argentine Rodrigo Schlegel left Orlando City with ten players after seeing a double yellow for an unnecessary foul on Rossi.

In the final stretch of regulation time the Columbus Crew went on the attack, but the clearest chance of the outcome of the second half was paradoxically for Orlando City in the boots of the Argentine Martín Ojeda, who was centimeters away from the goal after a serious error by the visiting defense.

Already in extra time, Ramírez, who had just entered the field of play, took advantage of a play with several rebounds in the 93rd minute and caught a ball inside the local area to score the Columbus Crew’s first goal. Despite the numerical inferiority, Orlando City showed pride and had important chances such as one from the American Kyle Smith, who was alone in front of the goalkeeper but could not score.

The Columbus Crew suffered a lot in extra time but in the 118th they got the goal of tranquility thanks to ‘Cucho’, who cut back the Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who had desperately gone out to the central circle, and sent the ball into the net with an empty goal from the center of the field.

EFE

