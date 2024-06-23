J.uan Camilo ‘El Cucho’ Hernández he keeps breaking it in the USA with the Columbus Crew and keeps his team in the fight in Major League Soccer (MLS).

‘Cucho’ Hernandez He is passing the bitter pill of not being called up to the Colombian National Team with the Copa América with goals. Despite being considered by DT Nestor Lorenzocould not be in the Copa América as it did not enter the team’s plans.

Triplet in the United States

The Pereira striker was a starter and the great figure with a spectacular hat trick in his team’s duel against the Sporting Kansas City for date 21 of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Juan Camilo He broke through with a hat trick and was vital for his team to take the 3 points. In the 32nd minute he opened the scoring with a real great goal after demonstrating the quality that characterizes him in the rival area.

‘Cucho’ received a ball in the area, deceived the rival defense with a right-footed shot, hooked to the right and hit a left-footed shot that was impossible to stop, making it 1-0.

The actions seemed to get complicated for the columbusbut once again the 25-year-old Colombian appeared and has won the affection of Crew fans with goals.

About 66, Juan Camilo He showed the cunning and foresight that he has, he won the duel against his rival and connected with a first-class cross that deflected and slipped into the back of the net to give his club a break.

‘Cucho’ Hernandez He completed the task 5 minutes later with a great goal from a free kick. The Colombian demonstrated the magic of his right leg by adjusting a direct free kick into the goalkeeper’s post.

With his triplet, Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez He reached 44 goals in 71 games with the Columbus Crew.

Thanks to the victory, the Colombian’s club is in fifth position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 30 points, but with four games postponed.

