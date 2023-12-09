The Columbus Crew beat Los Angeles FC (LAFC) 2-1 on Saturday and lifted their third North American League (MLS) trophy. in a final in which the Colombian Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez He scored a goal and was voted MVP.

Columbus took the lead with the goals of ‘Cucho’, from a penalty in the 33rd minute, and the Ghanaian Yaw Yeboah in the 37th minute and the Gabonese Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 74th minute in this final played under heavy rain in the Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio).

LAFC was left without revalidating the title, an achievement that only three franchises in the MLS have achieved, in the possible farewell match for its emblematic captain Carlos Vela and the Italian Giorgio Chiellini.

After the triumphs in 2008 and 2020, the Columbus Crew became MLS champions in the year in which the spotlights of the football world focused on this championship with the arrival of Lionel Messi in July.

Although he led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title, the Argentine star only played six MLS games and did not have enough time to lead his team to the playoffs.

Columbus, which was left out of the playoffs last year, resurfaced this season thanks to ‘Cucho’ Hernández and his offensive partner, the Uruguayan Diego Rossi, a former LAFC player.

This is how ‘Cucho’ Hernández reacted to the MLS title

“It was a little difficult for me and my family to come from England to the United States. This means that all the effort and decision we made was the right one. Now I want to enjoy it,” the Pereira attacker, for whom Columbus paid 10, told Apple TV. million dollars in 2022 to English Watford.

Figures of ‘Cucho’ Hernández in the MLS final against LAFC.

The locals were clear dominators of the match and ruined LAFC’s desire to emulate their neighbor LA Galaxy, the last team to retain the title (2011-2012) since the beginning of the MLS in 1996.

The Los Angeles team fielded up to eight starters from last year’s final but one of the absences was the now retired Gareth Bale, hero of that match with his goal in extra time injury time that forced penalties.

Despite its greater experience, LAFC was overwhelmed in the first half by Columbus’s ambitious approach and the pressure cooker that its fans created in the stands, completely filled with 20,802 spectators.

The locals’ dominance paid off in an action in the area in which Rossi tried to control a ball that later bounced off the chest of Ecuadorian defender Diego Palacios and then onto his arm. The referee awarded the penalty and ‘Cucho’ Hernández made it 1-0 by deceiving the Canadian Maxime Crépeau.

“It was the penalty in which I had the most nerves,” acknowledged the Colombian. “But that’s what I work for every day, for these kinds of moments. I trusted myself all year, this was my moment and I took advantage of it. That’s football.” The Colombian international scored his 21st goal in 32 games this campaign, in which he assumed the offensive leadership of Columbus after the departure of Argentine Lucas Zelarayán to Saudi football.

This was ‘Cucho’ Hernández’s campaign this season in the MLS.

Hernández, 24, has been decisive in these playoffs, scoring or assisting in all six qualifying games. Without LAFC recovering from the blow, Danish defender Malte Amundsen surprised the Los Angeles defense with a delivery behind him for the emergence of Yaw Yeboah, who defined against Crépeau with an elegant shot from the outside.

The reigning champion went into the break with just 31% possession and only one shot on goal but could not reverse this dynamic in the second half.

Four minutes into the game, Rossi assisted for another dangerous shot by ‘Cucho’ from outside the area. LAFC continued to cling to their counterattack and in the 57th minute Carlos Vela had his only great opportunity when French center back Rudy Camacho missed a clearance and left him a volley shot that the Mexican sent into the hands of goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

The visitors gave excitement to the final by discounting the score thanks to their Gabonese scorer Denis Bouanga, the top scorer of the year in the MLS. Colombian defender Jesús Murillo stole the ball from Rossi and reached the area, where he crossed for Vela. The Mexican failed to finish and the ball fell at the far post to Bouanga, who finished off Schulte.

The goal gave hope to LAFC but their attackers did not endanger the victory of the locals, in a match that could be the last for the team of Vela and Chiellini, who are ending their contracts in Los Angeles.

