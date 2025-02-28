Cucho Hernández It has been holder in the last two games Lightnings of the Real Betis Since the rales of the winter market was carried out incorporation For the front from the Columbus Crew of the American MLS. The Colombian ‘9’ saw how he was a starter in front of the Real Sociedad In Benito Villamarín as against the Getafe. He stayed without marking In both games, although it has had occasions, such as the ball to Post in the Coliseumbut it shows Best Association with Isco or Antony, Back play by holding The ball or game at first touchfor example the other strikers who have dressed the Betic T -shirt during the season so far, Vitor Roque and Bakambu.

The duel against the real Madridcorresponding to the 26th day of course 24-25, it is presented as a Great opportunity for the cucho to premiere as a Verdiblanco scorer In this campaign (it must be remembered that for the Conference League it is not available because it is not possible to have been registered by the Betic team). By him showcase and for the fact that I would confirm good feelings shown by the coffee maker so far in these three weeks in Heliopolis, in the absence of finally being able to celebrate his first goal.

The fact is that Cucho Hernández He already knows what it is to score a goal to Madrid. Yielded by him Watford English, the Colombian militated in Spanish football between 2018 and 2021 in the Huesca, Mallorca and Getafe consecutively and it was with the Equipo Oscese when it could be released as a scorer to the white team. It was in the duel corresponding to the 29th Championship Day 18-19 that was played in the Santiago Bernabéu. The game, with a huesca that competed to the thousand wonders to the white squad, began encouraging in the scoreboard soon, since the Cucho marked in minute 2 carrying illusion to the Altoaragonese team and its fans of being able to add some point in the capital coliseum.

The duel Isco tied it, today also at Betis being one of the best Betic players, but the most important, in the 25th minute, and Dani Ceballos marked 2-1 For Madrid, the game time. Etxeita tied two in the 74th minute and the team led by Zinedine Zidane did not marked the final victory (3-2), the work of Benzema, until the 84th minute. In that match, Cucho Hernández shared front in Huesca with Chimy Ávilaalso in these times Verdiblanco football.