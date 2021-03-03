Cuchíbiri It is not the name of the last signing of the Athletics, nor the pseudonym of the referee VAR that recently had our souls in suspense for more than three minutes in the field of Villarreal. “And he wasn’t dead, no, no, he was drinking beer,” says the great rumba of the huge Peret. And “cuchíbiri” is the icing on that letter and that rumba. I was fortunate to play that song many times on the first tour of Serrat and Sabina, a few years ago Suspenders.

Something similar happens to Atleti, but changing reeds for air. He wasn’t dead, he was taking a breath. The reeds will come in May or June. I invite. It is practically impossible to maintain the rhythm of competition that the team had without having a slump all season. You had to take a breath, cover it up, cover it up. Now they come to Metropolitan Real Madrid Y Athletic, and two possible victories against them would put us on the road to Mars.

The athletic downturn has coincided with the decline of Trippier, and the momentary disappearance of its association with Llorente, Atleti’s best player so far this season, in my humble opinion. Now the good begins, the last third of the championship, and there the forces and the air will be seen. Let’s see if we get Trippier back in time and consolidate its partnership with Marquitos, that since she has changed her hairstyle, things have happened to us. Go back to the hairdresser, frames! I wonder that the king SimeoneKing of Superstition, don’t tell the talented boy about your hair.

Speaking of superstition, the only two times I’ve traveled with the team to watch games Champions have been to Liverpool already London. In Anfield and in Stamford Bridge I saw two epic comebacks from Atleti the only two times I traveled with them. So stretch out Cholo, and sneak me through the corridors of the London stadium if you want our team to go round. I still remember that day I was wearing my yellow sweater Courtois, and that the goalkeeper noticed and pointed to me and waved from the field; in yellow and with the number 13, as if not to attract attention … Cuchíbiri, cuchíbiri!