This is the story of a puppy surviving the plane crash that put his entire family at risk human, but miraculously managed to escape the disaster. The four-time Lebanese Olympic champion Chirine Njeim and her family starred in the foiled tragedy: the accident took place in Michigan.

Photo source from chirine.njeim Instagram

Chirine Njeim she was on board a plane with her husband Ronny Kamal, who was also the pilot of their craft, and their niece. Of course there was also Charlie, the 6-month-old puppy on board Golden Retriever which is often the protagonist of the social shots of the sporty woman.

Suddenly all the occupants of the plane were involved in a terrible accident in the county of Macomb, in Michigan, in the United States of America. Even today everyone is wondering how we were able to save the woman, the husband, the niece and the dog on that occasion.

The family had taken their private plane out of Macomb County on Sunday, but the aircraft rose just 75 feet before the pilot lost control of the engine, starting to prepare for an emergency landing as safe as possible.

It wasn’t easy given the area they were in. And in fact the plane landed near some trees. All were seriously injured during the emergency landing, but all survived and none are in danger of life. Although at first the puppy was missing.

Photo source from chirine.njeim Instagram

Cucciolo survives the plane crash: Charlie was initially missing

While rescuers transported the Njeim family to the hospital for emergency care, due to broken bones, burns and other injuries, the 6-month-old puppy was nowhere to be found. He had escaped after the accident without leaving any trace.

Authorities, also aided by some residents and drones, began looking for Charlie. Many feared the worst, but a local driver found him the following morning. The cub was completely unharmed.