Secret, the puppy that becomes the most adorable and funniest furry tiktoker ever. Apps have paved the way for new professions and new ways of entertainment. With TikTok we can create videos that could go viral in a short time. Just like what this sweet little dog made.

Cucciolo becomes the most adorable and funniest tiktoker ever: he managed to film himself 5

There Secret story it soon spread all over the world. All thanks to a video that appeared on TikTok and which features this sweet puppy who, thanks to a phone placed on a tripod, shoots himself while entertaining his audience, without the help of any biped.

Secret video recording itself in a Mind-boggling TikTok went viral, winning over audiences who felt emotionally involved in his skit. He plays, jumps, moves, seems to smile in front of the fixed camera positioned in one of the rooms where Secret lives with his human family.

A really tender video that has already conquered millions of people on social media. Unable to press the key to stop recording, which you’ll want to watch over and over again. Because it is impossible to resist this intelligent animal that registers itself.

A true born influencer who not only knows how to start recording, but also knows how to move in front of the camera. Proof that dogs are truly intelligent little beings, capable of doing whatever they want.

Cucciolo becomes the most adorable and funniest tiktoker ever: he managed to film himself 6

Puppy becomes a professional TikToker

The publication was uploaded to the web by a user who has the name @myaussiegal, who shares countless videos with Secret.

Cucciolo becomes the most adorable and funniest tiktoker ever: he managed to film himself 7

There is no doubt that Secret can already be considered an influencer, given that on TikTok alone he already has more than 1.6 million followers, thanks to the fascinating videos in which he shows the funny adventures of his daily life and how smart he is.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: