Ilaria Cucchi’s father discharged from hospital after the road accident

He was discharged on dad of Ilaria and Stefano Cucchi that on Friday he was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run hit his car near Monte Romano, in the Viterbo area. Giovanni is now at home. There Stefano and Ilaria’s mother, Rita, was held in hospital of Civitavecchia with fractured collarbone and four ribs.

The accident on Friday

Car crashed with Stefano and Ilaria Cucchi’s parents on board

THE parents of Stefano Cucchi ended up in the hospital after the car they were traveling in along theRome-Civitavecchia motorway was bumped. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident escaped. To tell the fact there daughter Ilaria in a post on facebook. “A large pirate vehicle this morning hit the car with my parents on board while it was traveling on the Rome-Civitavecchia motorway at Monte Romano, sending it head-on – writes Ilaria Cucchi – All the windows in the windows exploded. my parents ended up in hospital with the two carers. Medical examinations are underway but fortunately it seems that my mother only broke a shoulder and my father a knee. I am trying to understand the conditions of the two carers who were hospitalized in a different hospital. The driver of the investing vehicle has escaped. The traffic police are investigating. ” “I appeal – he concludes Ilaria Cucchi – to anyone who might have seen something. Come forward. It’s not fair to get away with it. “

