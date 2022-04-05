“Yesterday’s sentence of the Supreme Court was the last act of a long judicial process that brought those responsible for the beating and death of Stefano Cucchi to justice. A sentence that was welcomed by my client with relief because whoever made a mistake will now pay. A further step in that path of truth and justice that my clients want to be completed to the end. They who have been painted as monsters for years, only to be definitively acquitted for not having committed the deed “. Cosi ‘all’Adnkronos the lawyer Diego Perugini, legal counsel for Nicola Minichini, one of the three agents of the Penitentiary Police who ended up in the dock in the first trial and then acquitted for not having committed the crimeafter the sentence of the Supreme Court which following the bis investigation sentenced the two carabinieri Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D’Alessandro to 12 years for the beating and death of Stefano Cucchi.

The agents of the penitentiary are also a civil party in the ongoing proceedings that see eight carabinieri accused for the alleged misdirection following the death of Stefano Cucchi who will arrive at sentence next Thursday. “My client now that the truth has emerged he knows he has been betrayed by what must have been other servants of the state. It took years but with the trials born from the bis investigation, he will finally be able to have faith in the future again ”.