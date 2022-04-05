Case Cucchi, his sister Ilaria rejoices: “Stefano had justice”

Definitive sentences for the two carabinieri accused of the murder of Stefano Cucchi. There Court of Cassation has reduced the sentence by one year, but the two officers will have to serve 12 years in prison. Rejoice Ilariathe victim’s sister: “Justice is finally done“. The final word on the matter – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – arrived at 21 last night. The State, after 13 years from the facts, seven trials of various types and three inquiriesdefinitively recognizes the responsibilities of its own apparatus: the one that is embodied in the uniforms of two carabinieri. Mandolins and German postponed on appeal, accused of forgery.

Alessio Di Bernardo And Raffaele D’Alessandro43 and 37 years old, “free” and absent yesterday when the Court of Cassation sentenced them to 12 years of imprisonment for the manslaughter of Stefano Cucchi, arrested on October 15, 2009 and died a week later in a hospital room – the Pertini in Rome. “We can put an end to this first part of the trial on Stefano’s murder – he said yesterday Ilaria Cucchi -. We can say that it was beaten to deaththat justice it was made against those who took him away from us “.

Read also:

“Russian gas, ahead until 2023 (at least). The indignation does not stop the import

What are war crimes? After the Bucha massacre, what is Putin at risk?

Hungary, Serbia and … France? The war in Ukraine rewards pro-Russian-sovereignists

Elections France, Macron towards victory: the only embankment to the right of Le Pen

Carol Maltesi and the mystery of the missing money: “It wasn’t Davide Fontana”

Lockdown, the former cts: “They destroyed the production”. Now who answers?

Piazza Fontana, historical exclusive: the “lost” song that tells the massacre

The appeal of the poet Franco Arminio to Pope Francis: leave immediately for Kiev. VIDEO

BPER Banca, with Confagricoltura to support the members

Dentsu Italia brings together its creative agencies in a benefit company

Economy, Bonomi (Confindustria): “In 2022, GDP will drop below 2%”