United States.- There cannot be an important event worldwide without memes and the Met Gala has not been an exception, since its edition 2023 it was packed with memorable moments and some were just too funny.

During the event held in NY the unexpected happened a cockroach infiltrated on his carpet and paraded like any famous guest at the gala, thus fulfilling the dream of many people.

the insect turned viral on the Internet and achieved the best memes of the afternoon, in addition, it caused a sensation by beginning to be photographed by those present at the event.

We invite you to read:

unfortunatelythe cockroach was squashed by one of the attendees of the Met Gala moments after its debut on the famous catwalk, according to Variety, but it has not stopped being a topic of conversation.

To the Met Gala It was attended by important figures from the world of entertainment and the most prominent fashion designers, all to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and his impact. Some names that stood out were Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Halle Bailey, Jared Leto, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Conan Grey, Olivida Rodrigo , Jennie Kim, Michelle Yeoh, Amanda Seyfried, Salma Hayek, among others.