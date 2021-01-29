Since 1998 when he made his debut as a coach for Uberlandia, a team that disputes the Mineiro championship, he did not stop. Twenty-three years turning for alternate banks. And only a couple of them outside of Brazil: the 64 games he led Shandong Luneng Taishan, in the Chinese Super League between February 25, 2014 and October 25, 2015.

Cuca save stories in each region of the Brazilian ball. As a footballer, he won the Gaúcho championship in both villages, playing for Gremio and Inter. As a coach, he lifted the Rio Cup with Botafogo and Flamengo, he was Mineiro champion with Atlético and also with Cruzeiro. He also shouted national champion with Palmeiras and won the Libertadores in 2013 with that Mineiro in which Ronaldinho shone.

Cuca got the nickname for making a mess. Is named Alexi Stival and is 57 years old. During his childhood in Curitiba, when he committed some mischief, his mother managed to stop him with a threat: she would call Cuca, the city’s delegate. “Whenever I said that Cuca was going to appear, I kept quiet. This is how the nickname remained ”, revealed the technician.

Cabulero and religious alike. Always lead with a T-shirt with the image of a virgin. And there are non-negotiable issues: in a corner of the rectangle where you can move to the edge of the court supports three plastic cups with water and places them in a triangle. During the game he is drinking from them and only when the contents of the three are finished, one of his assistants, who must be attentive to the exact moment, places three new glasses with the same formula.

Cuca celebrates after the win over Boca that deposited Santos in the final of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: AFP

It is hardly his most unusual ritual. Among others that came to light, he does not let the micro park his butt on arrival on the field, he enters the playing field with his right foot and has an altar with virgins and saints in the locker room. “Only 10% of the things that are said are true”Cuca replied, laughing, when asked about his superstition.

Against Boca, in the first leg of the semifinals, it was striking that the Santos players did not go to the Bombonera locker room at halftime and that the rest and corrections were made on the playing field. Then it was speculated that the move referred to the suspicion of positive coronavirus cases in the campus, although a precedent altered the panorama: it was not the first time that Cuca gave a talk on the court. In 2004, for the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores and leading San Pablo, he did so as a visitor against Rosario Central, which, coincidentally, Miguel Angel Russo led, whom he faced again. The two crosses ended in triumphs for Cuca.

Cuca’s technical talk at halftime of the match between Santos and Boca for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal. Photo: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / POOL / AFP)

Brazilian teams usually turn to Santos DT when they need to put out the internal fire. Arrived at Peixe at the beginning of August of last year to replace the Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira and start his third cycle as manager of a club sunk in a total crisis: the combo included the impeachment of president José Carlos Peres, debts with footballers, the reduction of 70% of the salaries imposed by the managers and the sanction of FIFA, with the impossibility of hiring players due to the debts that they carry with other clubs.

Cuca arrived at that place, which the specialists saw on a slide heading downhill.

He relied on the youth to come to the surface: Kaio Jorge (18), Sandry (18), Lucas Lourenço (19), Vinicius Baleiro (21) and Marcos Leonardo (17). He even dared to give 15-year-old Angelo Gabriel minutes.

Beyond the dark panorama probabilistic data ceased to matter to Cuca long time. And it was a painful fact that removed him from the statistics. In 1997, Cuca’s father successfully came out of a delicate heart operation that lasted more than six hours. The doctors who treated him told Cuca that the worst was over and that “97 out of 100 patients are rehabilitating well and continuing with life normally.” The next day, his father died.

The experience led her to the Fluminense dressing room. He told the players to forget what the media was saying, that 99% chance of relegation was just statistical data. “Fuck the numbers”, told them. He directed all 11 games and did not lose any. Fluminense was saved.

Cuca at the Arena do Gremio, a club where he shone as a player and which he eliminated in this edition of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Reuters

Luiz Felipe Scolari says that Cuca was one of the best midfielders he saw in his life. Aguerrido, he wore a dozen shirts, including Valladolid, Gremio, Santos, Palmeiras and Inter de Porto Alegre.

In 1987, defending the gaucho tricolor and with Felipao as a coach, Cuca spent almost a month in detention, accused of raping a minor along with other players on a Guild tour to Switzerland. The footballers were sentenced to a fine and penalties of between three months and three years in prison that did not imply extradition and that were never made affective. The current coach of Santos always denied the accusation.

Last October that cause that was diluted and allowed the players to go free, returned to the scene when Cuca defended the hiring of Robinho to Santos despite the fact that the player had been denounced for an alleged group violation committed in 2013 when he played for Milan .

“We not only repudiate the player’s return, we feel totally violated and disrespected,” wrote the Bancada das Sereias, a collective of female Santos fans. It was the members of the club, together with the push of different social organizations that prevented the arrival of the player.

