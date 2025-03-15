The general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarrahe said, after being asked about the absence of President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónin Falleros acts, that the Chief of the Consell “is focused on reconstruction “after the Dana that ravaged the Valencian Community On October 29.

Gamarra has attended, together with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, to the Mascletà This Saturday on the balcony of the City of Valencia.

Before the start of the event, the media have questioned him for “if it is striking that in these 15 days of mazón faults Not gone to any act“, to which the general secretary of the PP has stressed that the President “It is focused on reconstruction” and The “important” is that Valencia “can live with absolute normality The failures of 2025 “.” Without a doubt, I think it is very important for the Valencians and that is the priority, “he said.

When asked by “Mazón is not here accompanying her or Almeida”, Gamarra has stressed that “He has obligations And he is also attending them. “” I don’t see any problem, “he stressed.

“Let’s leave the controversies”

On the other hand, the first mayor, when questioned by “if the presence of Mazón is missing,” stressed that “after what has happened in Valencia, tragedy and drama, the Valencians They deserve to enjoy failures“

“I have come today to enjoy the failures and to send a message of affection to the Valencians, of breath and support On the part of the city of Madrid, “he said, while reiterating that the Valencians” deserve the respite of being able to enjoy the failures and feel that Madrid, as always, will be by his side. “

Almeida has insisted that “the important thing is that those in Valencia enjoy the failures, which are extraordinary.” “That in front of the tragedy we know that it is more What unites us that what separates us And that if there is something that unites the Valencians should be the failures, “he stressed.

“I will do the political statements another day. They know that I never hide, but today I have come here to tell the Valencians At his feast major that Madrid is with Valencia“He concluded.