Yeferson Soteldo’s stage in Santos seems to have come to an end. As confirmed by the technician of the Peixe, Cuca, the match against Coritiba was the last of the Venezuelan player in the Brazilian team and will sign for Al Hilal once it reaches an economic agreement with the Saudi Arabian team.

“It’s not that it could be Soteldo’s last game. It’s Soteldo’s last game. We already warned. The player was very important to us and get on with your life for financial reasons. We have to understand it “, stated Cuca in words to TNT.

In case of confirm your departure, Soteldo would have said goodbye in a big way: scoring in the victory of Santos against Coritiba with a good penalty shot panenka.

The promising 23-year-old Venezuelan midfielder signed for Santos in early 2019 from Huachipato after a campaign on loan at U de Chile, but His departure to Brazil brought problems a few months ago, when Huachipato demanded payment for the transfer, something that reached FIFA.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Soteldo has played a total of 57 games among all the competitions with Santos, having scored 13 goals and given 12 assists since its debut in February 2019.