SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cubico Sustainable Investments announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with ZEG Energias Renováveis ​​for the acquisition of a 1 gigawatt (GW) solar power generation project in Brazil.

The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, involves a photovoltaic solar complex located in the municipalities of Sobral and Santana do Acaraú, in the State of Ceará.

According to a statement, the companies will jointly develop the project, including the negotiation of contracts for the construction of the park and energy supply agreements with third parties.

The deal marks the entry of Cubico, whose shareholders are the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and PSP Investments, in solar source projects in Brazil and comes after a series of divestments made by the company in the country.

“This is our first investment in solar projects in Brazil and we continue with plans to grow our portfolio through acquisitions and development of onshore solar and wind projects. We see this operation as the beginning of a promising partnership with ZEG”, said Francisco Moya, country head of Brazil and Latam at Cubico, in a note.

For ZEG, the Sobral project will increase the availability of renewable energy to consumers and customers interested in decarbonizing their production processes, said CEO Daniel Rossi.

“As part of Grupo Capitale, ZEG has the potential to allocate this energy through free market contracts, offering good opportunities for companies committed to ESG objectives,” added Rossi.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)