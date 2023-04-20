Kuba’s parliament has elected President Miguel Díaz-Canel for a second five-year term. The first head of state of the socialist Caribbean state after the Castro era received 97.66 percent of the votes in the National Assembly on Wednesday, according to the party newspaper “Granma” – he received 459 out of 460 valid votes. Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa was also re-elected.

The 62-year-old Díaz-Canel was the first ruler after the 1959 revolution, whose name was not Castro, to become the head of state. His predecessor, the 91-year-old Raúl Castro, whose right-hand man he was, had relinquished power. In 2021, Díaz-Canel also took over from Castro as first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party – the only legal party in the island nation.

Under Cuba’s current constitution, which went into effect in 2019, a president cannot serve more than two terms in a row, so Díaz-Canel is expected to end in 2028. Raúl Castro’s brother Fidel Castro, who died in 2016, ruled the country for almost 50 years after the revolution.

The National Assembly, Cuba’s only parliamentary chamber, was elected in March. 470 candidates who had been approved in advance by state commissions ran for the 470 seats. All received the necessary majority of votes – Raúl Castro also remained a member of parliament. The National Assembly elects the President and Vice-President from among its members.