Confirming what was already projected, Cuba had its worst performance in decades at the Paris Olympics, which ended on Sunday (11), in the biggest sporting event on the planet.

With just two gold medals, these were the Games in which Cuban athletes won the fewest number of Olympic titles since the 1968 Mexico City Games, when they failed to win any.

The number of gold medals is the main criterion for ranking countries in the medal table – if Cuba’s silver and bronze medals (one and six in Paris, respectively) are also considered, the total number of podiums (nine) is the lowest since Munich-1972 (eight that year).

Due to the economic and political crisis in Cuba, the resulting decrease in investment in sports and the exodus of athletes to other countries, the island took the smallest delegation since Tokyo 1964 to the Paris Olympics, with just 61 athletes.

In addition to falling short of the performance of the last Olympic Games, Cuba’s achievements were light years below the country’s peak in the competition: in Barcelona in 1992, it won 14 gold medals. On that occasion, Cuba finished fifth in the medal table; in Paris, it came in 32nd.

Another fact that illustrates the decline of Cuban Olympic sports: 21 athletes born in the country and those who left competed for other nations or for the refugee team in Paris, and they won almost the same number of medals as Cuba. This group won eight medals: one gold, four silver and three bronze.

The most emblematic case was in the men’s triple jump: the podium was entirely occupied by athletes born in Cuba, but who represented other countries.

Jordan Díaz, competing for Spain, won gold; Pedro Pablo Pichardo, representing Portugal, took silver; and Andy Díaz, for Italy, took bronze.

Díaz left the Cuban delegation when he participated in a preparatory competition in Spain in 2021, and the following year he obtained citizenship of the European country.

“My parents told me: ‘You have to leave if you want to be great,’” he said in a 2022 interview with the newspaper El País, in which he took a swipe at the Castro dictatorship. “The Cuban system doesn’t seem to want to reap the benefits of what it sows,” he said ironically.