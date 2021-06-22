The vaccine candidate Abdala, developed by the Cuban Center for Engineering and Biotechnology, showed an efficacy of 92.2% in three doses during the third phase of trials, state television announced. Abdala is one of the five formulas against Covid-19 that are being developed on the island, which currently reports records of daily infections.

A new milestone for the pharmaceutical industry in Cuba. Abdala, the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has shown 92.28% efficacy during the third and final phase of trials, according to the Round Table program on state television. The vaccine is being developed by the Cuban Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB) and the BioCubaFarma laboratory and consists of three doses administered 14 days apart.

This third phase of the trial began in mid-March in the eastern provinces of Santiago, Guantánamo and Granma, with the participation of 48,000 volunteers aged 19 to 80 years. “Only 10 months have passed since we launched the project and the laboratories have produced exceptional efficacy ratios in a highly complex epidemiological scenario,” said Rolando Pérez, director of science and innovation at BioCubaFarma.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also welcomed the success of the vaccine candidate. “This news of 92.28% that puts us at an advanced vanguard level, that also confirms everything that has been defended with this result,” he said.

“In less than 48 hours, two pieces of news have been given that are scientific milestones on a small island consecutively, when those could be milestones anywhere in the world and on a small blocked island. And as I said, they have shot us to kill and we are alive among other things because of these results, “added Díaz-Canel.

The second milestone referred to by the president is the announcement over the weekend of 62% efficacy in the Sovereign 02 vaccine. This antidote is being developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute and would also consist of three doses. The demonstrated efficacy occurred after the second dose.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that a vaccine candidate must demonstrate at least 50% effectiveness to be approved as a vaccine. With these data, the Cuban authorities hope to immediately request authorization for emergency use from the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed), the Cuban regulatory body.

“That victory is only comparable to the size of our sacrifices. And it is a clarion call from the poor of the earth, a warning of the power that resistance, unity, consecration and love give to the #Patria that the verses describe so beautifully Martianos in Abdala, “Díaz-Canel said on his Twitter account on Tuesday. An example of the pride with which a country that has lived since 1962 under the United States trade embargo treats its pharmaceutical industry.

