Crisis in Cuba leads citizens to seek alternatives to leave the island, governed by the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

A survey produced in July this year by the organization Cubadata showed that the Cuban population had to reduce the number of meals a day due to the serious food crisis faced on the island.

More than 40% of those interviewed stated that they went a day without eating in the last quarter, because the food they had at home was not enough for everyone.

Furthermore, 14.3% responded that this happened at least once and 11.4% stated that they had failed to do this more than five times in recent months.

Some alternatives found by the population to face food shortages are opting to purchase cheaper and less nutritious items, and asking family and friends for help with basic purchases.

The survey also showed that only a small proportion of Cubans (9.5%) had no difficulty obtaining basic food for home, compared to 38.1% who said they faced the problem every day.

In addition to low production on the island, citizens are also experiencing a drop in income, as there is a lack of fuel, medicine and money in banks.

The research revealed that rice was the product that increased its price the most in the last three months, followed by meat (pork, chicken and fish), eggs, oil, sugar, milk and coffee.

Food shortages, together with high inflation in the country, which, according to official data, remains above 40%, continue to impoverish Cuban families.